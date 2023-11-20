Railways ensures swift action with arrest of 3 after AAP Rajasthan Women’s Wing chief alleges harassment on train

New Delhi, Nov 20: The Indian Railways on Monday said that it acted promptly on the complaint of Rajasthan’s AAP Women’s Wing chief Gayatri Bishnoi after she alleged that passengers were drinking in a train and when she wanted to complain, “there were no RPF or GRPF” personnel on the train.

The Railways arrested three passengers on the complaint.

The Railway Ministry officials said that the RPF arrested three drunken passengers for creating a nuisance and for misbehaviour with a female passenger in train Number 22997.

The Railways swung into action after Bishnoi recorded the video of the incident in the train and posted it on her X handle.

Following the complaint by the AAP leader, the Railways made contact with her and she informed them that she was travelling from Jaipur to Shri Ganganagar in Coach no HA1/21 of the train and three drunk male passengers were creating a nuisance and misbehaved with her.

The Railway team assured her that the complaint was being monitored by War Room of the Ministry of Railways and action would be taken against the drunken persons or offenders.

Soon, the RPF officials of Divisional Security Control Jodhpur were directed to the said train and asked to take action accordingly.

The official said that RPF officials of the Degana Junction apprehended three persons or passengers travelling in the same coach of the train for creating nuisance and misbehaviour with a female passenger.

The official said that the men were booked and prosecuted under the provisions of the Railways Act.

In recent years, the Railways have been prompt in acting on the complaints of passengers during their travel and have also been providing medical assistance to the passengers in need.

IANS