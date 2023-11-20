Sam Altman’s likely to return as OpenAI CEO amid Board negotiations

Shillong, November 20: The uncertainty surrounding Sam Altman’s potential return as the CEO of OpenAI continued on Monday, with ongoing negotiations between Altman and the company.

As per IANS, the key condition for his reinstatement is the departure of the existing board that had terminated him on November 17, according to reports from The Verge.

As of the latest updates, negotiations were still underway, with Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella mediating discussions between Altman, former OpenAI President Greg Brockman, and the current board members. The deadline for resolution, set by Altman, loomed at 5 p.m. PT on Sunday.

The report indicates that if a deal isn’t reached, alternative paths will be explored. The current OpenAI board, including chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, former GeoSim Systems CEO Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner, the director of strategy at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology, is part of the negotiations.

Ilya Sutskever, a co-founder of OpenAI, played a significant role in Altman’s removal, as per reports. After the abrupt termination, the OpenAI board initiated discussions with Altman to bring him back as CEO. However, Altman, initially “ambivalent” about the return, sought crucial governance changes.