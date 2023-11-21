Assam: 47-yr-old arrested for raping a minor multiple times

Guwahati, Nov 21: A 47-year-old man in Assam’s Cachar district was arrested on the charges of raping a 9-year-old girl multiple times who lives next door, officials said on Monday.

On November 20, the victim’s relatives went to the Katigorah Police Station in Cachar district and filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused.

The accused, whose exact identity could not be ascertained, will be presented in the court on Tuesday, an official said.

The police then registered a case based on the FIR.

Joseph Keivom, the officer in charge of the Katigorah Police Station, said that the accused first fled but he was later apprehended from a location close to his home.

“The family members claimed that the young girl was sexually assaulted more than once. We will document her account and carry out the required medical examinations,” the officer stated.

According to him, the accused has been detained in accordance with IPC 376 AB and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (Pocso) Act.

The victim’s father claimed that on November 8, the accused called the minor girl at his residence and sexually assaulted her.

“The accused did the same on November 10 and 12 and threatened to kill her family members if she revealed this to anyone,” the father stated.

According to the victim’s mother, the young girl became ill a few days ago and disclosed the incident while receiving treatment.

“Recently, she has been suffering due to stomach pain, and then her private area began to bleed. We brought her to the hospital, and while she was receiving treatment, she told us the whole story,” the mother mentioned.

The locals on Monday protested against the incident and demanded strict punishment for the man. Further investigation is underway, police said.

IANS