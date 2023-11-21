Ayush Research Division inaugurated at IAMC, USTM

Guwahati, Nov 21: As the 1st batch of students of BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) embarked on a new journey in the IA Ayurvedic Medical College at USTM, a state-of-the-art Ayush Research Division has been inaugurated today by A T Mondal, Minister of Power, Community & Rural Development and Taxation, Meghalaya in the presence of Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, USTM, Prof Anil Kumar Sharma, Director IAMC, officials, faculty Doctors and the enthusiastic students.

Minister A T Mondal, in his address to the budding BAMS students, emphasized the significance of the first private Ayurvedic college in the region. He highlighted its role in providing local students with an alternative to traveling to distant locations like Bangalore, according to a USTM Press communique.

The Minister encouraged students to embrace the opportunities offered by the university, stating, “This age is about survival of the fittest. You have to work hard to excel in whatever you do. This is a turning phase of your life, the future is in your hands.”

USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque expressed gratitude to the Meghalaya Government for its unwavering support since the university’s inception. He outlined the ambitious plans for expansion, stating, “Though we are starting with a 60-seat capacity now, the number will be increased next year. We aspire to become a world-class institution. By the year 2030, we envision the USTM campus housing all healthcare divisions—Allopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy—alongside cutting-edge research facilities.”

Dr Hemen Kalita, Associate Prof., Government Ayurvedic College &Hospital delivered a motivational speech for the newly admitted students of IAMC on the transitional curriculum programme. IAMC has received all the approvals of the statutory body namely the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), Ministry of Ayush.