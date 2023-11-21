Govt explores ways to protect drinking water supply sources in Meghalaya

Shillong, Nov 21: The State Government may look at the option of prohibiting sand mining and quarrying near the water source of Umkhen Water Supply scheme at Wahkdait in Laitkor.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday held a meeting with Water Resources, PHE and Forest Departments to discuss coordination in measures to be undertaken for protection of water sources and catchment areas in the state.

Discussions were held for the protection of drinking water source at Wahkdait, Laitkor through protection of the Umkhen river which is the drinking water source for the people of South Shillong.

“Consultations will be held to onboard the community leaders and stakeholders to protect the water source and catchment area along Wah Umkhen in order to meet the growing demands of water supply in South Shillong,” the Chief Minister said while adding that the Government is engaging Departments working on similar projects to work together to achieve common objectives and ensure efficiency in all

Meanwhile, Water conservation Minister Marcuise Marak said that an inspection was done at the source by the one of the Cabinet Ministers and it was found that the water source has been disturbed by sand mining and quarrying.

During the meeting, it was decided that stakeholders will be called for meeting at the level of Deputy Commissioner to sort out the matter

When asked if the Government is looking at prohibiting sand mining and quarrying in the area, the Minister said that the Government will check all options as it needs to protect the water sources or else the state will face difficult time in future.

“ We cannot ignore people. We have to consult them and see how can we move forward,” he said while adding that the Government is also consulting the stakeholders on the need to protect the catchment areas.