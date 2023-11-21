Preparations under way for Monolith Festival

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 20: The preparation for the upcoming Monolith Festival to be held at the Khasi Heritage Village in Mawphlang is going on in full swing.

The festival is likely to be held in the second week of December. But the dates will be finalised by the special committee constituted by the KHADC Executive Committee.

While speaking to reporters after the site inspection of the Khasi Heritage Village, KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem on Monday said that he is happy to see the progress of the work for the festival at the village.

He said that the state government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 4 crore for renovation of the road right from Mawngap till the Khasi Heritage Village besides repair of internal roads of Mawphlang village.

According to him, they are looking to improve the road till Tyrsad to ensure that there is an entry and exit point to prevent any kind of traffic congestion during the three-day festival.

Syiem also said that the Deputy Chief Minister in-charge PWD, Prestone Tynsong has also allocated some amount through the G20 fund for the same purpose.

Meanwhile, he added that they are also closely working with the Tourism department for improvement of the footpath and fencing of the village. “We are also renovating the Khasi Heritage Museum and other thatch houses inside the Khasi Heritage Village. We are planning to put the canvas of the Khasi warrior of the various Himas,” the CEM said.

During the inspection, the CEM was accompanied by KHADC Chairman and local MDC, Lamphrang Blah, Executive Member (EM) in-charge Arts and Culture, Victor Rani, officials from the PWD, and representatives from the Tourism department.

The previous Monolith Festival was held in October 2016 at the same location. However, financial constraints compelled the Council to temporarily suspend the festival.

The primary objective of KHADC in hosting the festival is to consolidate the diverse and rich traditional cultural heritage of the Khasis under a single platform for exhibition and celebration.

The festival provides a platform for the Khasi community to come together, celebrate their unique identity, and share their traditions with the broader population, both locals and visitors.

The festival typically features various cultural performances, traditional dances, music, arts and crafts exhibitions, and culinary delights that are intrinsic to Khasi culture.