Study by ICMR debunks link between Covid-19 vaccine and sudden deaths in young adults

Shillong, November 21: A recent extensive study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has concluded that Covid-19 vaccination does not elevate the risk of unexplained sudden deaths among young adults in India.

As per IANS, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, the research focused on lifestyle factors, revealing that variables such as current smoking status, alcohol use frequency, recent binge drinking, recreational drug/substance use, and vigorous-intensity activity were associated with unexplained sudden death.

The multicentric matched case–control study, undertaken due to anecdotal reports linking sudden unexplained deaths in healthy young adults to Covid-19 infection or vaccination, involved 47 tertiary care hospitals across India. The analysis included at least 729 cases and 2,916 controls, with cases being apparently healthy individuals aged 18-45 years who died suddenly of unexplained causes between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2023.

The researchers found no increased risk of unexplained sudden death associated with Covid-19 vaccination. Instead, factors such as past Covid-19 hospitalization, a family history of sudden death, and certain lifestyle behaviors were identified as contributors to the likelihood of unexplained sudden death.

Interestingly, the study indicated that taking at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine was linked to lower odds of unexplained sudden death. Patients with unexplained sudden death were found to be four times more likely to have been hospitalized for Covid.

In summary, the study did not find any positive association between unexplained sudden death and Covid-19 vaccination. However, it highlighted a connection between such deaths and factors like family history, Covid-19 hospitalization, and specific high-risk behaviors. Additionally, the study emphasized that Covid-19 vaccination reduces the risk of unexplained sudden death in the targeted age group.