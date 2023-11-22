Conrad addresses Bhutan-Meghalaya Exchange Programme

Shillong, Nov 22: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, today, inaugurated the Bhutan Meghalaya Exchange Programme organised by Meghalaya Tourism in collaboration with Asian Confluence at Asian Confluence Centre, Shillong.

Also present during the occasion were Minister, Sports, Tourism etc., Paul Lyngdoh and Jigme Thinlye Namgyal, Consul General of Bhutan in Guwahati.

In his inaugural address, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, said that apart from the relationship that is being created with the BBIN countries the exchange programmes create opportunities to connect, learn, share and work with others to find solutions to shared problems to ensure a secure and sustainable future.

He further reiterated the importance of BBIN connectivity corridor for economic and cultural development of the North Eastern region as a whole.

A delegation of 11 Bhutanese students from the Centre for Bhutan Studies took part in the plenary session following the Inaugural Session.