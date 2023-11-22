India resumes issuing e-visas to Canadian nationals

A senior official who confirmed the development said India issues e-visas only for tourism and business to Canadian nationals.

The services have been resumed on a day that Prime Narendra Modi will be chairing the G20 summit under India’s presidency.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed his participation in the virtual summit.

The resumption of e-visa services comes a month after New Delhi had resumed visas under the four categories of standard entry visas as well as business, medical and conference visas.

There were 13 categories of visas that had been suspended in September.

IANS