Israel’s cabinet approves deal for release of 50 hostages in Gaza

Shillong, November 22: In a significant move, Israel’s cabinet voted to approve an agreement aimed at securing the release of approximately 50 hostages taken by Hamas during its October 7 attack on the nation.

The deal involves a multi-day ceasefire in exchange for the hostages’ release, with the details of the agreement not immediately disclosed. According to an Israeli government official, the deal could lead to the release of 50 Israelis, predominantly women and children, in groups of 12-13 individuals per day, as per The Jerusalem Post.

The initial release is scheduled for Thursday, marking the first ceasefire since the conflict with Hamas commenced. The international community’s persistent pressure played a role in Israel’s decision to agree to a four-day ceasefire.

Reports on the hostage-release deal emerged as both Hamas and Israel indicated they were close to reaching an agreement, with Qatar playing a key role in brokering the talks.