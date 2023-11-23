Brutal stabbing: 16-year-old kills man in Delhi Over Rs 350

Shillong, November 23: In a horrifying incident in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area, a 16-year-old boy brutally stabbed an 18-year-old man multiple times on Tuesday night, resulting in a shocking display of cruelty as the murderer was later observed dancing next to the lifeless body.

As per reports, the motive behind the murder reportedly was over rupees Rs 350.

CCTV footage revealed that the accused initially strangled the victim, rendering him unconscious, before ruthlessly stabbing him over 60 times. The disturbing scene escalated when the accused, having committed the heinous act, stood over the lifeless body and engaged in a dance. The police stated that the two individuals did not appear to be acquainted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey reported that a PCR call was received around 11.15 pm on Tuesday, informing them of the youth’s stabbing in Janta Mazdoor colony. The victim was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The police successfully tracked down and apprehended the accused, who allegedly stole Rs 350 from the unidentified victim. This shocking incident highlights the gruesome nature of the crime and the need for swift justice in such cases.