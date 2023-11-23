Weapons discovered in cargo shipment at Air India terminal

According to the FIR, accessed by IANS, the consignment, weighing 353 kg and dispatched by Bhagwati Air Express Pvt. Ltd., arrived at the Air India domestic cargo facility on November 20.

Upon inspection, Air India staff discovered that the boxes, initially declared as ‘Auto parts,’ contained weapons and ammunition.

The discrepancy was immediately flagged during the cargo screening process, prompting physical checks by the Cargo Screener.

The investigation revealed a mismatch between the declared contents and the actual contents of the nine boxes.

The cargo, identified as highly sensitive due to its nature, was subsequently secured in the cargo cage under lock and key.

“Upon receiving the complaint, an examination was conducted by the relevant authorities, including the complainant and RK Ahir, the Security Manager Head in Delhi. A police team, in collaboration with Air India staff, reached Cargo Terminal Gate No. 1 to investigate the matter further,” said a senior police officer.

The complainant guided the authorities to a room within the cargo terminal where the nine wooden boxes were stored. Each box was opened and physically inspected in the presence of Air India staff, adhering to the provided inventory.

“The inventory of the seized items included five Memento of Advanced Weapons and Equipments India Ltd, 100 dummy live cartridges, two magazines of 7.62, 7.1, 1, 6, one ammunition cloth pouch, one Rifle LMG, one barrel, four plastic and metal magazines, and one barrel telescope, among other items,” said the official.

The official further said that they have registered an FIR under Sections 420 of the Indian Penal Code and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act sat IGI airport police station.

IANS