Manoj Bajpayee glad to be part of ‘Jorma’ as it pushes boundaries

Shillong, November 24: Noted actor Manoj Bajpayee has said that he’s glad to be part of the survival-thriller ‘Jorma’ as the film pushes boundaries.

‘The Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor said: “I am thrilled to be a part of ‘Joram’. The film has really pushed boundaries in all aspects. I am thankful to Devashish for believing in me. We’re really overwhelmed by the response we have got so far, and I’m very excited for everyone to watch the trailer because it really offers you a glimpse of what’s to come.”

The film follows Manoj’s character from a small village who is now on-the-run from the police, taking his infant daughter with him on accusations of kidnapping.

The father has escaped from his village and is hiding in distant parts of the surrounding areas, as the authorities keep looking for him.

Devashish Makhija, the film’s writer-director, said: “This survival thriller drama plumbs the depths of human resilience and the pursuit of life against all odds.

“The entire crew is brilliant and fearless, and everyone has put in an incredible amount of hard work. Years of thought and hardship went into the making of this film. We are all brimming with eager anticipation for the world to finally see it.”

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who plays the role of an integral supporting character, also detailed his role.

Zeeshan describing his part saying: “I’m playing Ratnakar, a cop from the city. He’s not well-off and is at the bottom of the social ladder, even among his colleagues.

“As someone who grew up in the city, working on this film took me to jungles and iron ore mines for the first time. It made me realise how much I can relate to Ratnakar and it makes you appreciate what life has given you.

“I have learnt a lot from this film and I really hope everyone learns something from it too.”

‘Jorma’ will release on December 8. (IANS)