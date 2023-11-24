Meghalaya CM flags of bikes, vehicles, cranes for state police force

Shillong, Nov 24: It was a historic day for Meghalaya Police as the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in the presence of Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong flagged off 180 bikes, 80 Boleros vehicles and six cranes meant for the state police force.

The CM also distributed computers and traffic management equipment.

Needless to say the flagged-off fleet is more than machinery – it’s a beacon of hope, resilience, and a pledge to protect. With boundless gratitude, Meghalaya Police pledges to wield these tools with honor, ensuring a shield of safety for all.