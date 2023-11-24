Quiet Opp letting govt off the hook

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 23: The Opposition parties in Meghalaya, especially Congress, appear to have lost their bite despite the state government stumbling once too often.

Congress leaders such as Ronnie V. Lyngdoh and Shillong MP Vincent H. Pala have suddenly gone quiet. Ditto with Trinamool Congress leaders Mukul M. Sangma and Charles Pyngrope with George B. Lyngdoh being the exception.

The only party that has been vocal against the “wrong steps” taken by the government is the Voice of the People Party.

The silence of the Opposition parties barring the VPP has triggered speculations about their going soft on the National People’s Party-led MDA 2.0 government.

BJP-TMC merger?

Sangma, a former CM, is reportedly in serious discussions with the BJP for a possible merger of three of the five TMC legislators in the state.

He is said to have held a series of meetings in New Delhi with central BJP leaders for the merger that may happen after the results of elections in five states are declared on December 3.

It is learned that Cabinet Minister A.L. Hek is facilitating the meetings in Delhi.

Hek, however, said he has no idea about any such move.

It is also said that the state BJP president, Rikman Momin wants Sangma in the BJP camp and his expected entry could be the reason why the formation of the state BJP’s executive committee is being delayed. It was earlier reported that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the main strategist for the BJP in the Northeast, is against the idea of bringing Sangma on board. The latter is believed to have gone through another top BJP leader from Assam and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal.