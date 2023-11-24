Union min to attend VBSY prog in state

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 23: Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma will participate in the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ (VBSY), programmes in Meghalaya on November 24 and 25, a statement issued here informed.

According to the statement, the union minister will arrive here on Friday to attend the VBSY event to be held at Tynring in East Khasi Hills.

On Saturday morning he is scheduled to attend another VBSY programme at Laitkseh village.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide initiative to inform and empower citizens about the Centre’s flagship schemes, is being run successfully in four districts of Meghalaya as part of the first phase of the campaign.