2 schools from Siliguri, Baguiati to represent Eastern Command in national level quiz

Guwahati, Nov 25: GD Goenka Public School, Siliguri and National English School, Baguiati will represent the Eastern Command of the Indian Army in the National Finals at the Sam Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi to be held on December 3.

The two schools had won the semi-finals of the Battle of Minds, a national level quiz competition conducted by the Indian Army which was held at the David Hall of the Army Public School, Shillong under Headquarter 101 Area here on Saturday.

Twelve teams, comprising of both boys and girls in the age group of 10-16 years, participated in the well contested rounds. The quiz was conducted by Kunal Savrarkar, the renowned quiz master who took both the participants and the audience on a thrilling knowledge seeking adventure.

The Indian Army has embarked on a remarkable initiative called ‘Battle of Minds – Indian Army Quiz 2023’ commemorating the 25th year of Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration, serving as a tribute to the valiant triumph of the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil war.

The purpose of this initiative, which is hybrid – online and offline quizzing – is to draw the attention of students in schools across India of the role of the Indian Army in national development and transformational change. This significant initiative reaffirms Indian Army’s dedication to fostering intellectual development and motivating the young minds of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik, General Officer Commanding 101 Area expressed his happiness that there had been such wide participation from schools in India’s largest ever Inter School quiz and students, teachers and parents had shown willing support for the role of the Indian Army in National Building and transformational change.

He complimented all stakeholders, especially Mr Rajeevan, Principal of APS Shillong and teachers as well as conducting agencies on the flawless organisation of the Eastern Command Semi-finals.

Dr (Mrs) Nivedita Malik, Zonal President, AWWA, 101 Area, exhorted all the children to move on the path of knowledge towards enlightenment and empowerment. She expressed hope that the Eastern Command team will go on to excel at the grand and wished all the children all the very best.