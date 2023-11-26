Mafia don Brijesh Singh to contest on SBSP ticket in 2024

Lucknow, Nov 26 : Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has now offered a ticket for the Lok Sabha election to mafia don Brijesh Singh. He is likely to contest the Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas Ansari is already a SBSP MLA from Mau assembly seat.

Mukhtar Ansari and Brijesh Singh are arch rivals in the underworld.

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said Brijesh had approached the BJP for a ticket, but the party refused to field him.

Thereafter, Brijesh approached Rajbhar.

About the fact that Brijesh’s archrival Mukhtar’s son is an SBSP MLA, Rajbhar said he was from Samajwadi Party quota and it was for Abbas to decide when he will quit the SBSP.

“However,” he added, “It is possible to have two lions in one forest, no one should be surprised by this. Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party is fully capable of carrying the ideology of both the people together, we have no problem with it.”

Omprakash Rajbhar also said that both Mukhtar Ansari’s family and Brijesh Singh’s family have a strong image and they are political personalities too.

Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that in 2024 , his party would ensure a big victory for BJP from UP.

“We all want that Prime Minister Modi should lead the country for the third time and develop all sections,” he said.(IANS)