Mobile ban to be implemented in winter session of U.P assembly

Lucknow, Nov 26 (IANS) The ban on mobile phones will be implemented in the upcoming winter session of the UP assembly where legislators will not be permitted to carry mobile phones, banners or flags inside the House.

The decision comes in the midst of appeals by legislators, cutting across -party lines, to allow mobile phone on silent mode.

A government spokesperson said the first day of the session would begin with messages of condolence for sitting and former members of the House who passed away since the previous session.

On November 29, official proceedings will begin with the presentation of ordinances, notifications, and rules, and a few bills will also be introduced.

After 12.30 pm, the presentation of demands for supplementary grants for the financial year 2023-24 and other legislative tasks will be undertaken.

During the session, women will get priority in raising issues and participating in debates.

These changes, the first in 66 years, were approved in the previous assembly session.

Subsequently, supplementary grants for the financial year 2023-24 will be discussed on November 30, the third day of the session. There will be consideration and voting on the demands of the members,” the official said.

The Appropriation Bill will be introduced with the permission of the House. The session will conclude on December 1. (IANS)