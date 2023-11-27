Assam govt to spend Rs 5 cr to build temple in Karbi Anglong

The location of the temple Lokhimon Ashram in Dolamara.

According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Lokhimon faith is based on the tenets of reforms where its founder Kurusar Lokhan Engti Hansek spread the messages of non-violence, restraint, peace, friendship, faith, devotion and purity.

He said: “Lokhimon faith gives the path of nirvana. Kurusar Lokhan Engti Hansek was not only a religious leader, he was also a social reformer who gave a path of self-discipline to the Karbi people.”

The Chief Minister went to the Lokhimon Ashram at Dolamara on Sunday and attended a congregation meeting. He also paid a visit to the cemetery of Kurusar Lokhan Engti Hansek and paid his rich tributes.

Announcing Rs 5 crore for the construction of the Lokimon temple, Sarma said that the teachings of Kurusar Lokhan Engti Hanse would lead the Karbi society towards empowerment.

“Once the construction of the temple is completed, the entire Dolamara area will be transformed into an important and beautiful tourist destination. The tourists who come to Kaziranga can also come to the area and cherish the scenic and spiritual beauty of the locality,” he added.

IANS