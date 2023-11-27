New Meghalaya BJP EC approved by national party leadership

Shillong: After a delay of two months after taking over, the BJP’s Meghalaya state president on Monday announced the Executive Committee (EC) that has been approved by the National leadership of the party.

BJP Meghalaya president Rikman Momin informed that the new committee has six state vice presidents – Bernard Marak (Tura City), Khrawboklang Basaiawmoit ( East Khasi Hills), Dipul R Marak (South West Garo Hills), Gagan Jain (Shillong City) and Riya Sangma (Ri-Bhoi District).

The State General Secretaries are : Dr. Evarist Myrsing (Ri-Bhoi) and Er. Lakhon Biam (West Jaintia Hills).

There are six State Secretaries – Hakabiang Lyngdoh (West Jaintia Hills), Bernadette Lyngdoh (East Khasi Hills), Adamkid Sangma (Tura City), Brivia Thabah (East Khasi Hills), Premananda Koch (South West Garo Hills) and Er. Bipen Pradhan (Shillong City).

Sarwan Jhunjhunwala has been appointed as the state treasurer. Sukhi Pariat has been appointed as the State President, Mahila Morcha.