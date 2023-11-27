‘Tribals embracing other faiths should not get reservation’

Mumbai, Nov 26: People from scheduled tribes who convert to Islam or Christianity should not get any reservation benefits in education and government jobs because they have given up their religion, culture, traditions and ways of worshiping, said former Lok Sabha deputy speaker Kariya Munda on Sunday.

The BJP leader was speaking at a rally organised here by Janjati Suraksha Manch, which is affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“A huge conspiracy is going on in the country under the garb of religious conversion of tribals. Our demand is that those tribals who convert to Islam or Christianity must not get any benefits of reservation meant for the tribals,” he said.

“The way converted people from scheduled castes (SC) do not get any reservation benefits, a similar law should apply to the ST communities as well,” said the former Lok Sabha deputy speaker.

According to Munda, Article 341 of the Constitution provides reservation benefits to SCs “who are part of the Hindu religion but not to those who have embraced some other faiths”.

However, a similar provision is missing in Article 342 for STs as converted tribals avail quota privileges meant for “true tribals” who did not move away from their faith, he said.

The tribal population in the country is around 8.5 crore of which 80 lakh are Christians and 12 lakh Muslims, claimed the tribal leader, who represented the tribal-dominated Khunti Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand multiple times.

The actual number of tribals who have adopted other religions could be more as many of them are not open about their conversion, he said.

“However, when it comes to claiming the benefits meant for tribals, these converts are at the forefront,” Munda said. (PTI)