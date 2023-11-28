41 trapped workers extricated from Uttarakhand tunnel

Dehradun, Nov 28: After 17 days of mega operation, the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi were safely extricated on Tuesday evening.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present at the site, where multiple ambulances and medical teams have been kept ready.

In a post on X, Dhami said, “There has been great success in the ongoing rescue operation in Silkyara tunnel. The work of pipe pushing has been done across the debris. Now preparations have been started to evacuate the workers safely.”

As soon the workers were pulled out of the under-construction tunnel, a part of which had collapsed on November 12, they were rushed to the hospital in ambulances.

Rat-hole mining was started on Monday evening as rescue efforts to reach the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel entered its 16th day.

The relief and rescue work is being carried out by international experts, NDRF, SDRF, Army and BRO, among others.

IANS