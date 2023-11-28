Assam STF seizes heroin worth Rs 15 cr; nabs 2 drug peddlers

Guwahati, Nov 28: A team from the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police had to fire two rounds to apprehend two drug peddlers who attempted to flee in a vehicle that was initially intercepted by STF at Saraighat in Kamrup district on Tuesday morning.

Official sources said that the vehicle was intercepted near the Saraighat bridge on the basis of information received in the early morning hours that a vehicle (Tata DI), bearing registration number AS-25-EC-4464, would be carrying narcotics from Manipur.

“The vehicle was intercepted at Saraighat but the peddlers, after getting wind of police presence at the checkpoint, fled towards Changsari. In order to subdue the absconding peddlers, two rounds had to be fired following which the vehicle was stopped,” DIG, STF, Partha Sarathi Mahanta informed mediapersons.

“The vehicle was thereafter searched and 1.8 kilograms of heroin was recovered from a secret chamber hidden behind the driver’s chamber. The secret chamber had to be cut open to seize the contraband substances,” Mahanta said.

“The value of the seized drugs in the international market is about Rs 15 crore”, he informed

Two peddlers, identified as Sonu Ali of Garigaon and Arjun Basfore of Jalukbari, were apprehended and necessary legal action has been initiated at STF police station.

Notably, the search operation, which is part of an ongoing intensive drive against drugs and drug peddling, was carried out by the team led by additional SP STF Kalyan Pathak under the supervision of DIG, STF Partha Sarathi Mahanta.