Ceasefire in Gaza to continue as Israel demands release of more hostages

Shillong, November 30: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared on Thursday, just moments before the scheduled conclusion, that the ceasefire in Gaza would endure until an agreement is reached for the release of additional hostages.
In a statement posted on X, the IDF stated, “The operational pause will continue in light of the mediators’ efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework”.
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 30, 2023