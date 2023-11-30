Truckers not to pay tax at KHADC check gates

From Our Correspondent

NONGSTOIN, Nov 29: The Meghalaya Commercial Truck Owners’ and Drivers’ Association (MCTODA) has decided not to pay toll taxes at any of the KHADC toll gates until the council has had a chance to finalise and approve its much-anticipated working plan.

The decision was made during a meeting that MCTODA members attended in Nongstoin on Wednesday where they discussed the Association’s most recent meeting on November 24 with KHADC Chief Executive Member, Pyniaid Sing Syiem.

MCTODA secretary, Peter Marbaniang said, “We have decided not to pay any tax to the KHADC toll gates until the working plan is adopted.”

MCTODA working president, Suborson Rangslang was upset with the hold-up in completing the working plan. “Discussions have been ongoing for over two years, but there has been no concrete action from the KHADC’s side to develop the working plan,” he lamented.