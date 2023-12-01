Friday, December 1, 2023
Border Security Force celebrates Founding Day

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 1: Celebrating its 59th Founding Day, the Border Security Force commemorated nearly six decades of dedicated commitment in safeguarding India’s borders.

The BSF was formed on December 1, 1965, as a specialized force with the primary responsibility of protecting India’s International borders. The Emergency Committee of the Cabinet, led by the then-Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, convened on April 20, 1965, to discuss the role of police in border protection. On May 17, a meeting involving the Union Home Minister, the Union Defense Secretary, and the Chief of Army Staff outlined the blueprint for what would eventually become the BSF. With Shri K F Rustam ji, IPS, Padma Vibhushan awardee as the 1st Directional General, the BSF has expanded from its initial 25 battalions to an impressive 193, signifying not only numerical growth but also a significant enhancement in capabilities.

BSF plays a pivotal role in guarding the 2725 km of the Western Border and 4096 km on the Eastern Border of India. Over the years, it has extended its services in the line of control, counter-insurgency, anti-naxal operations, internal security duties and more. The force has evolved comprehensively, incorporating specialized wings such as the Air wing, Water wing, and Artillery, contributing to national security on various fronts.

To commemorate this significant milestone, BSF Meghalaya conducted a series of events from the Border Outpost (BOP) level to Headquarters. Bada khana (Military community feast as per tradition in vogue) at all levels were conducted, in which former BSF retires from the state of Meghalaya also participated. A blood donation camp was also organised at the composite hospital, FTR HQ BSF Shillong.

The event was graced by Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Meghalaya, as the chief guest.

BSF Meghalaya Frontier continues to assert its dominance over the 444 km long stretch of the International Border with Bangladesh. The Frontier is actively engaged in confidence-building measures and public outreach programs to strengthen relationships with the border population of Meghalaya.

Besides, BSF achieved notable success in confiscating contraband items and apprehensions, showcasing its relentless commitment to maintaining the security and integrity of the nation even beyond the call of duty.

