National Shooting C’ships: Elavenil wins women’s 10m Air Rifle gold; Haryana wins overall crown

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Dec 2: Olympian Elavenil Valarivan won the women’s 10m Air Rifle crown on the concluding day of the 66th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) for Rifle events, at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in the national capital here.

The Gujarat shooter shot 253.4 as Haryana’s Ramita Jindal came in second with 252.5 in the eight-woman final.

Ramita’s teammate Nancy came third, however, the last name combined with Hazel and Shruti for the team gold. Ramita also won the junior air rifle gold with a score of 254.9 in the final while Gautami Bhanot of Madhya Pradesh won the youth gold.

Haryana also won the overall championship with a total of 26 medals including 15 gold. Punjab was second while West Bengal ended third.

Elavenil, in prime form in recent times, was second in the qualifiers with a score of 632.9. Maharashtra’s Isha Anil Taksale topped the massive 720-strong field with a score of 633.3.

Others to make it through in the quality finals field was Mehuli Ghosh who finished fifth in the qualifiers with a 632.1 and fourth overall, bowing out with 209.8 in the final.

IANS

