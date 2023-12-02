National Shooting C’ships: Elavenil wins women’s 10m Air Rifle gold; Haryana wins overall crown

The Gujarat shooter shot 253.4 as Haryana’s Ramita Jindal came in second with 252.5 in the eight-woman final.

Ramita’s teammate Nancy came third, however, the last name combined with Hazel and Shruti for the team gold. Ramita also won the junior air rifle gold with a score of 254.9 in the final while Gautami Bhanot of Madhya Pradesh won the youth gold.

Haryana also won the overall championship with a total of 26 medals including 15 gold. Punjab was second while West Bengal ended third.

Elavenil, in prime form in recent times, was second in the qualifiers with a score of 632.9. Maharashtra’s Isha Anil Taksale topped the massive 720-strong field with a score of 633.3.

Others to make it through in the quality finals field was Mehuli Ghosh who finished fifth in the qualifiers with a 632.1 and fourth overall, bowing out with 209.8 in the final.

IANS