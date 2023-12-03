Sunday, December 3, 2023
BJP races ahead in Chhattisgarh, MP & Raj; Cong in Telangana

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Dec 3: As the counting for the Assembly elections in four states progressed, the BJP was leading in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while the Congress had established a big lead in Telangana.

In the 119-member Telangana Assembly, the Congress was leading in 65 seats, while the BHRS was ahead in 38.

The Congress, however, was trailing behind BJP in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, and 200-member Rajasthan Assembly (polling was held in 119 seats) with 33, 66 and 72 seats, in the order given.

While the early trends in the morning showed the BJP leading only in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Congress was ahead in Telangana and Chhattisgarh. According to the Election Commission of India, the trends showed the two major parties neck to neck in Chhattisgarh around 9 a.m. The trend, however, changed soon after with BJP moving up in Chhattisgarh.

Likely to win three states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive at the BJP headquarters here on Sunday evening for celebrations, according to sources. PM Modi could arrive at the party headquarters after 6.30 p.m. to address the party workers, leaders, and the public.

Polling for Chhattisgarh took place in two phases on November 7 and 17, while Madhya Pradesh voted on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. (IANS)

