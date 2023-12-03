Kriti Sanon debunks rumours of promoting trading platforms on ‘KWK’, calls it ‘fake news’

Shillong, December 3: Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon has grabbed eyeballs for a media report that reportedly claimed that she promoted some trading platforms on controversial chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8.

However, the actress has denied the alleged claims, calling it ‘fake news’.

Refuting the false news of her association with trading platforms, Kriti, in a now deleted Instagram post had written: “There have been several articles reporting false news about me promoting some trading platforms at Koffee with Karan. These articles are completely fake and false and have been published with dishonest and malafide intent.”

“These articles are defamatory and are false associating me with the trading platforms. I have never spoken regarding any trading platform on the show. I have taken legal action against such false articles and reports and issued legal notice. I request everyone to be cautious against such false, fake and defamatory reports,” read the post.

In another Instagram Story, the ‘Mimi’ actress shared the news articles with the headline: “Kriti Sanon will have to answer for the words she said on live TV,” and “Hotstars management refuses to comment on the scandal surrounding its show “Koffee with Karan”.

She captioned her post: “Fake News alert!!”

On the work front, the National Award winner actress was last seen in ‘Ganapath’. She next has ‘The Crew’, ‘Do Patti’, and an untitled romantic comedy. (IANS)