Sunday, December 3, 2023
Health

Study identifies peptide that drives heavy alcohol drinking

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 3: US researchers have identified a peptide that is involved in heavy alcohol drinking, which can also be targeted for developing therapies to tackle binge drinking.

Alcohol is the most common addictive substance in the world. Alcohol use disorder, a highly prevalent, chronic, relapsing disorder, affects more than 14 million people in the US alone, in addition to being severely under-treated, with only three modestly effective pharmacological therapies available.

Chronic exposure to alcohol has been shown to produce profound neuroadaptations in specific brain regions, including the recruitment of key stress neurotransmitters, ultimately causing changes in the body that sustain excessive drinking.

The area of the brain known as the “bed nucleus of the stria terminalis” (BNST) is critically involved in the behavioural response to stress as well as in chronic, pathological alcohol use.

Researchers from Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine identified that the peptide called pituitary adenylate cyclase activating polypeptide (PACAP) is involved in heavy alcohol drinking.

In addition, they have discovered that this peptide acts in the BNST area.

Using an established experimental model for heavy, intermittent alcohol drinking, the researchers observed that during withdrawal this model showed increased levels of the stress neuropeptide PACAP selectively in the BNST, compared to the control model.

Interestingly, a similar increase was also observed in the levels of another stress neuropeptide closely related to PACAP, the calcitonin gene-related peptide, or CGRP.

Both peptides have been implicated in stress as well as pain sensitivity, but their role in alcohol addiction is less established.

In the paper, appearing online in the journal eNeuro, the researchers then used a virus in a transgenic model to block the neural pathways containing PACAP that specifically arrive at BNST.

“We found that inhibiting PACAP to the BNST dramatically reduced heavy ethanol drinking,” said Valentina Sabino, co-director of the School’s Laboratory of Addictive Disorders as well as Professor of pharmacology, physiology & biophysics.

According to the researchers, these results provide evidence that this protein mediates the addictive properties of alcohol.

“We found a key player, PACAP, driving heavy alcohol drinking, which can be targeted for the development of novel pharmacological therapies,” added Pietro Cottone, Associate Professor of pharmacology, physiology & biophysics and co-director of the Laboratory of Addictive Disorders. (IANS)

Previous article
Healthcare company 23andMe admits hackers accessed customers’ data

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kriti Sanon debunks rumours of promoting trading platforms on ‘KWK’, calls it ‘fake news’

Shillong, December 3: Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon has grabbed eyeballs for a media report that reportedly claimed that...
Business

Outcome of state election results hints at continued uprun in market

Shillong, December 3: The outcome of state election results hints towards continued uprun in the market, Dhiraj Relli,...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel Defense Forces announces death of 2 more soldiers

Shillong, December 3: The IDF has announced the death of two of its soldiers while fighting with Hamas...
News Alert

INDIA bloc floor leaders to meet on Monday to discuss Winter Session strategy

Shillong, December 3: The INDIA bloc party leaders will hold a meeting on Monday morning to discuss their...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kriti Sanon debunks rumours of promoting trading platforms on ‘KWK’, calls it ‘fake news’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 3: Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon has grabbed...

Outcome of state election results hints at continued uprun in market

Business 0
Shillong, December 3: The outcome of state election results...

Israel Defense Forces announces death of 2 more soldiers

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 3: The IDF has announced the death...
Load more

Popular news

Kriti Sanon debunks rumours of promoting trading platforms on ‘KWK’, calls it ‘fake news’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 3: Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon has grabbed...

Outcome of state election results hints at continued uprun in market

Business 0
Shillong, December 3: The outcome of state election results...

Israel Defense Forces announces death of 2 more soldiers

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 3: The IDF has announced the death...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge