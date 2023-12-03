Sunday, December 3, 2023
NATIONAL

UP court orders Amar Mani Tripathi’s arrest, attachment of properties

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Basti, Dec 3 : An MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district has asked officials concerned to identify and attach properties owned by former minister Amar Mani Tripathi, who has skipped numerous court summons in connection with a 22-year-old kidnapping case of a school boy.

The former minister failed to appear before the court even after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

Basti Chief Judicial Magistrate Pramod Giri also directed the District Superintendent of Police to constitute a team to ensure Tripathi’s arrest, and to produce details of the action taken against him under section 83 of the CrPC (attachment of property of person absconding).

The case pertains to the 2001 kidnapping of one Dharam Raj Gupta’s son in Basti, and was registered against Tripathi and six others.

The boy was later recovered from Tripathi’s residence in Lucknow.

Proceedings against the accused, except Tripathi and another accused Shivam, have already begun.

Following orders of the court, police slapped a notice on Tripathi under section 82 of Code of Criminal Procedure (proclamation for person absconding) on November 17.

After the fresh orders, the attachment of Tripathi’s assets may be taken up.

ASP Depender Nath said a new team of police personnel would be constituted to arrest Tripathi.

Notably, Tripathi and his wife Madhumani, who were serving life imprisonment in poetess Madhumita Shukla murder case, were prematurely released on August 25 for ‘good behaviour’.

They, however, remain at the private ward of BRD Medical College and avoided appearing before the court citing health issues.

Meanwhile, the court has fixed December 20 as the next date of hearing over an apology sought by a police station in-charge after he was charged with contempt of court and accused of negligence in discharging his duties in the case against Tripathi.(IANS)

Previous article
First elbow replacement surgery done at KGMU

Related articles

Business

How OpenAI fired Sam Altman while blindsiding Satya Nadella

Shillong, December 3: Fresh details have emerged in Sam Altman’s ousting from OpenAI, with a new report claiming...
INTERNATIONAL

Small tsunamis reach areas along Japan’s Pacific coast

Shillong, December 3: The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that small tsunamis were observed in areas along the...
NATIONAL

First elbow replacement surgery done at KGMU

Lucknow, Dec 3: Orthopaedic surgeons at King George's Medical University (KGMU) have relieved Veer Bhadra, a farmer, of...
News Alert

Celebrations break out at Revanth Reddy’s house as Congress leads in Telangana

Shillong, December 3: Celebrations broke out in the Congress camp in Telangana on Sunday as counting trends showed...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

How OpenAI fired Sam Altman while blindsiding Satya Nadella

Business 0
Shillong, December 3: Fresh details have emerged in Sam...

Small tsunamis reach areas along Japan’s Pacific coast

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 3: The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said...

First elbow replacement surgery done at KGMU

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Dec 3: Orthopaedic surgeons at King George's Medical...
Load more

Popular news

How OpenAI fired Sam Altman while blindsiding Satya Nadella

Business 0
Shillong, December 3: Fresh details have emerged in Sam...

Small tsunamis reach areas along Japan’s Pacific coast

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 3: The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said...

First elbow replacement surgery done at KGMU

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Dec 3: Orthopaedic surgeons at King George's Medical...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge