Newly elected BJP MLA orders closure of non-veg shops in Jaipur

“These people don’t even have licence. The Congress administration was not asking them about it. My agenda is to protect Sanatan. Therefore, I will not tolerate such people. Because of these people, non-veg is being cooked openly. The general public is getting worried because of this,” Balmukund Acharya said.

He said that due to the non-veg smell, the people have even stopped passing through the roads.

“There are many temples in these areas. People have stopped visiting these temples because of the non-veg smell. It will not be tolerated now under any circumstances,” he said.

Acharya has asked the Municipal Corporation officials to shutdown the non-veg shops in the major markets of the city and also asked the owner of a non-veg hotel to remove the encroachment.

Acharya won the election on BJP ticket from Hawa Mahal assembly constituency only by 600 votes.

“Everyone’s licence will be checked. I will personally check the report from all these shop owners,” Acharya said.

He said that Bangladeshis have set up non-veg shops in Hawa Mahal which is against the rules.

