Newly elected BJP MLA orders closure of non-veg shops in Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec 4: The newly elected BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya on Monday ordered the closure of non-veg shops in the city, saying operations of these shops will not be tolerated at any cost.

“These people don’t even have licence. The Congress administration was not asking them about it. My agenda is to protect Sanatan. Therefore, I will not tolerate such people. Because of these people, non-veg is being cooked openly. The general public is getting worried because of this,” Balmukund Acharya said.

He said that due to the non-veg smell, the people have even stopped passing through the roads.

“There are many temples in these areas. People have stopped visiting these temples because of the non-veg smell. It will not be tolerated now under any circumstances,” he said.

Acharya has asked the Municipal Corporation officials to shutdown the non-veg shops in the major markets of the city and also asked the owner of a non-veg hotel to remove the encroachment.

Acharya won the election on BJP ticket from Hawa Mahal assembly constituency only by 600 votes.

“Everyone’s licence will be checked. I will personally check the report from all these shop owners,” Acharya said.

He said that Bangladeshis have set up non-veg shops in Hawa Mahal which is against the rules.

IANS

Previous article
Ex-PM Deve Gowda’s daughter-in-law’s outburst at biker: Rs 1.5 cr car worth more than your life
Next article
Necessary for party to discuss Gehlot OSD’s statement, says Sachin Pilot

