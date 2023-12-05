Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Go all out to curb land documentation forgeries, Himanta tells DCs

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, Dec 5 : Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the deputy commissioners to go all out to curb the practice of land documentation forgeries in the state’s districts.

Chairing a review meeting with deputy commissioners at the Lok Sewa Bhawan here on Tuesday, Sarma asked the district commissioners to keep close watch on the happenings and activities in their offices, especially that of the sub-registrar and deputy-registrar offices under their jurisdiction.

The directive was issued during the course of discussions held regarding the practice of forging of land sale deeds and mutations that was recently uncovered in Kamrup Metropolitan district during an investigation by the Guwahati Police Commissionerate.

The chief minister also took stock of the progress on Mission Basundhara 2.0, the preparation of ration cards for beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act and held discussions on the ongoing Khel Maharan and Sanskritik Mahasangram programmes in the districts.

He instructed the district commissioners to ensure early completion of the necessary work related to Mission Basundhara 2.0 so that the beneficiaries of the same could be provided with legal land documents such as patta at the earliest possible time.

Sarma said that the cases that would be left out of Mission Basundhara 2.0 would be reconsidered once Mission Basundhara 3.0 is launched.

He further asked the district commissioners to expedite the process of ration card preparation for the additional 40 lakh beneficiaries that have been added under the National Food Security Act in the state.

The chief minister also took stock of the ongoing Khel Maharan and Sanskritik Mahasangram events being organised in the districts that will subsequently be held at the state level.

He further asked the district commissioners to ensure that the participants were provided with necessary support, especially with regard to injuries, if any, during their participation.

