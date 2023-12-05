Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Sri Sri Ravishankar to address UN Climate Conference in UAE

By: Agencies

Bengaluru, Dec 5: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will address the COP28 — UN Climate Conference — on December 6 on the theme of ‘Peace Spirituality and Environment’.

He will deliver the address at the Faith Pavilion in UAE during an interaction with Susana Muhamad, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development.

“Ancient Indian tradition believes in the sanctity of nature. It perceived the mountains, rivers, Sun, Moon, and trees to be sacred and that which is sacred is honoured,” Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said.

He said that by reviving traditional reverence for nature, we could restore a degree of purity to our surroundings.

“We can see God in nature — this would make us more sensitive to the way we treat nature. Then you can’t help but be environmentally conscious,” he said.

A statement said that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that he will also share his views on ‘How to mobilise your faith communities on land restoration’ in a key inter-faith discussion at COP28.

He is on a four-day visit to Dubai, UAE.

IANS

