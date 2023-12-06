Wednesday, December 6, 2023
INTERNATIONAL

El Nino-induced drought: Water treatment plant in Zimbabwean capital shut

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, December 6: Amid El Nino-induced drought, Zimbabwe’s capital city Harare has shut down a water treatment plant because of depleted water supply in reservoirs, an official of the city council said.

The Prince Edward Water Treatment Plant has been shut due to depleted raw water in the supply dams of Harava and Seke,” said the Harare council, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since the plant’s shutdown on Saturday, most of the city’s southern suburbs have been affected.

The city is already grappling with a cholera outbreak which has so claimed 13 lives so far in Harare and Chitungwiza, the country’s Ministry of Health and Child Care said. (IANS)

