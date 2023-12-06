Surgical hit: LeT terrorist Adnan Ahmed shot dead in Karachi

Ahmed was considered a close aide of LeT’s founder and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case mastermind Hafeez Saeed.

According to local reports, he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. The killing of Ahmed has once again brought to the fore the mysterious killing of anti-India elements in Pakistan this year alone.

In October, a terrorist involved in anti-India activities, Dawood Malik, considered a close aide of wanted terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar was killed on Pakistan soil by unknown gunmen.

Malik was shot dead in North Waziristan.

Malik was the founder of Lashkar-e-Jabbar and also a close aide of one of India’s most wanted terrorist Azhar.

This year alone, many of the India’s enemies have fallen like LeT chief Hafeez Saeed’s deputy and Jamaat-ud-Dawa leader Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, Canada-based banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar’s close aide Shahid Latif, and his brother Haris Hashim.

The Indian government has been battling for these wanted terrorists in India, however, their killings have led to accusations against the Indian government by Pakistan and Canada.

After Nijjar was killed outside a gurdwara in Canada, a massive diplomatic row erupted between India and Canada.

Meanwhile, another Khalistani terrorist Avtar Singh Khanda also died in the UK.

The fresh incident of Ahmed’s shooting raises questions of a war among the terrorist organisations that are functional in Pakistan. In last few weeks, several terrorists wanted in India have been gunned down in Pakistan by unknown gunmen.

On October 11, Shahid Latif, one of India’s most wanted terrorists and also a key conspirator in the 2016 Pathankot terror attack case was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pakistan’s Sialkot.

On October 1, Mufti Qaiser Farooq, a former member of Lashkar-e-Taiba and a close associate of Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 attacks was also killed in Pakistan. The incident bears a striking resemblance to the murder of another cleric, Maulana Ziaur Rahman, with ties to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In June 2021, even a suicide bomber rammed a car into a police checkpoint just outside the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, killing four people, in Lahore. Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 2008 Mumbai terror attack was not at his home when the incident took place. However his brother Bhuttavi, who had indoctrinated terrorists for 26/11, was found dead inside his prison cell in Pakistan in May this year. Authorities claimed he died of cardiac arrest.

Similarly, In May this year India’s wanted Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar was also shot dead by two unidentified gunmen in Lahore. Panjwar was heading the banned Khalistan Commando Force-Panjwar group and was involved in drug, weapons’ smuggling and other activities when he was designated as a terrorist by India under the UAPA Act in July 2020.

Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim, one of the hijackers of Indian Airlines flight IC-814, was shot dead in Karachi on March 1. Ibrahim along with four others, hijacked IC-814 on December 24, 1999 when it was en route from Kathmandu to New Delhi. He was accused of stabbing Indian passenger Rupin Katyal after hijacking the flight.

The series of killings of the Indian enemies on the foreign soil has left the respective governments rattled.

IANS