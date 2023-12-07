Thursday, December 7, 2023
Don’t call me ‘Modiji’, I am Modi: PM gives credit of poll victories to BJP workers

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Dec 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Thursday said that the recent electoral victories in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan were not solely his triumph but the victory for all party workers.

The meeting was held ahead of the commencement of proceedings of the fourth day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Modi emphasised that it was not just the victory of the leaders in Delhi but also of the workers who have devoted their lives to serving the party and the people in their areas.

The Prime Minister also asked the MPs to address him as just Modi and not ‘Modi ji’.

He said that the public knows him only by the name Modi, so there is no need to create a distance between them by adding formal titles like ‘Adarniya’, ‘Shri’, and ‘Ji’ to his name.

Modi, while giving directions for the preparations for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, instructed the MPs to actively participate in the ‘Viksit Bharat Yatra’ in their respective constituencies.

He also emphasised the need to focus on the ‘Vishwakarma Yojana’ of the central government and ensuring that it reached the people.

To make the ‘Sankalp Yatra’ successful, all the MPs should contact the workers in their respective areas and also come to the field themselves, the Prime Minister added.

Modi received a rousing welcome as he arrived at the meeting. The party’s National President, JP Nadda, welcomed and congratulated him by presenting him a garland while the Central Ministers and MPs shouted slogans and applauded.

 

Previous article
Pranab said Modi only PM after Indira with ‘the ability to feel the pulse of people’
Next article
Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana CM, Dalit leader Vikramarka is Dy CM

