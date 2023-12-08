Friday, December 8, 2023
News AlertREGIONAL

28,813 Assam Police constables promoted in a single day

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

Guwahati, Dec 8: In a historic day for the Assam Police, as many as 28,813 constables of the state police force have been promoted to the rank of lance naiks in a single day under the Assured Career Progression Scheme.

Of these constables who have been promoted to the next rank of lance naiks, 21,275 belong to the armed branch while 7538 belong to the unarmed branch of Assam Police

“Today is a historic day for the Assam Police, with 28,813 constables being promoted to the next rank of lance naik in a single day. These promotions are a significant step that will surely motivate our police force to work diligently towards a crime-free Assam,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Notably, in a significant move to boost the morale of the Assam Police and strengthen public service delivery, the Assam Cabinet had, in September this year, approved the Assured Career Progression Scheme. a career development scheme which entails a structured path for career development and assures at least three promotions from the rank of constable after every eight years of regular service.

Under the scheme, a constable will be promoted to the rank of a lance naik, then naik and to havildar or head constable in a span of 24 years, which will be besides the normal course of promotion.

The promotions to the next higher level after completion of eight years of regular service in a particular post is however subject to performance and vigilance clearance, ensuring that only the deserving police personnel are recognised and rewarded.

Moreover, to ensure the health and welfare of Assam Police personnel in the lower ranks, the state Cabinet had decided to enhance ration money allowances from the rank of followers to inspectors of battalions, including uniformed ministerial staff, to Rs 2,500 per individual every month.

Previous article
Nifty crosses 21000 mark, at new all-time high
Next article
Defence Ministry signs contract worth Rs 588.68cr for Digital Coast Guard project

Related articles

CRIME

Delhi Police nabs gang member taking orders from jailed gangster Rajesh Bawania through social media

Shillong, December 8: Delhi Police arrested a member of the notorious Rajesh Bawania gang, alleged to have been...
NATIONAL

Defence Ministry signs contract worth Rs 588.68cr for Digital Coast Guard project

New Delhi, Dec 8:  The Defence Ministry on Friday signed a contract worth Rs 588.68 crore with Telecommunications...
Economy

Nifty crosses 21000 mark, at new all-time high

New Delhi, Dec 8: The Nifty reached a new all-time high as the RBI Governor announced the monetary...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya govt yet to receive students scholarship money from Centre

Shillong, Dec 8: Education Minister, Rakkam A. Sangma said that the State Government is still awaiting the release...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Delhi Police nabs gang member taking orders from jailed gangster Rajesh Bawania through social media

CRIME 0
Shillong, December 8: Delhi Police arrested a member of...

Defence Ministry signs contract worth Rs 588.68cr for Digital Coast Guard project

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 8:  The Defence Ministry on Friday...

Nifty crosses 21000 mark, at new all-time high

Economy 0
New Delhi, Dec 8: The Nifty reached a new...
Load more

Popular news

Delhi Police nabs gang member taking orders from jailed gangster Rajesh Bawania through social media

CRIME 0
Shillong, December 8: Delhi Police arrested a member of...

Defence Ministry signs contract worth Rs 588.68cr for Digital Coast Guard project

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 8:  The Defence Ministry on Friday...

Nifty crosses 21000 mark, at new all-time high

Economy 0
New Delhi, Dec 8: The Nifty reached a new...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge