28,813 Assam Police constables promoted in a single day

Guwahati, Dec 8: In a historic day for the Assam Police, as many as 28,813 constables of the state police force have been promoted to the rank of lance naiks in a single day under the Assured Career Progression Scheme.

Of these constables who have been promoted to the next rank of lance naiks, 21,275 belong to the armed branch while 7538 belong to the unarmed branch of Assam Police

“Today is a historic day for the Assam Police, with 28,813 constables being promoted to the next rank of lance naik in a single day. These promotions are a significant step that will surely motivate our police force to work diligently towards a crime-free Assam,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Notably, in a significant move to boost the morale of the Assam Police and strengthen public service delivery, the Assam Cabinet had, in September this year, approved the Assured Career Progression Scheme. a career development scheme which entails a structured path for career development and assures at least three promotions from the rank of constable after every eight years of regular service.

Under the scheme, a constable will be promoted to the rank of a lance naik, then naik and to havildar or head constable in a span of 24 years, which will be besides the normal course of promotion.

The promotions to the next higher level after completion of eight years of regular service in a particular post is however subject to performance and vigilance clearance, ensuring that only the deserving police personnel are recognised and rewarded.

Moreover, to ensure the health and welfare of Assam Police personnel in the lower ranks, the state Cabinet had decided to enhance ration money allowances from the rank of followers to inspectors of battalions, including uniformed ministerial staff, to Rs 2,500 per individual every month.