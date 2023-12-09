Saturday, December 9, 2023
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam govt to set up libraries to instill reading habits among children

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Guwahati, Dec 9:  In a bid to inculcate a habit of reading, the Assam government has decided to set up libraries for children and adolescents across the state.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting held in Guwahati late on Friday evening.

An official said that the state government will spend at least Rs 259 crore to set up libraries in various districts of Assam.

The libraries will also have digital infrastructure.

“For inculcating the habit of reading among students, libraries for children and adolescents, and digital infrastructure to be created under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment,” an official statement mentioned.

The statement further mentioned, “The scheme aims at commencing construction of new libraries and procurement of books, furniture and computers with internet connectivity in 2,197 village panchayats and 400 municipal wards for an estimated amount of Rs 259.70 crore.”

According to a senior government official, this initiative will ensure that children and adolescents get access to the latest books and are connected with the National Digital Library Resources.

IANS

Previous article
TMC leader Mahua Moitra with Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders after being expelled by the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Friday. (PTI)
Next article
Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season’s coldest night

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

UN chief is siding with Hamas, alleges Israel Foreign Minister

Tel Aviv,. Dec 9:  Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Saturday hit out at United Nations Secretary-General Antonio...
INTERNATIONAL

An isolated US again vetoes UNSC resolution calling for immediate Gaza ceasefire

  United Nations, Dec 9: Brushing aside an impassioned plea by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, a diplomatically isolated United States...
INTERNATIONAL

Decomposed bodies of infants found in evacuated hospital ICU in Gaza

Gaza City, Dec 9: The decomposed bodies of infants were found on hospital beds in ICU ward of...
NATIONAL

We have not taught the meaning of ‘Bharat’ to our students: TN Governor

Ahmedabad, December 8: Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday spoke about his humble background and hardships faced...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

UN chief is siding with Hamas, alleges Israel Foreign Minister

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv,. Dec 9:  Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen...

An isolated US again vetoes UNSC resolution calling for immediate Gaza ceasefire

INTERNATIONAL 0
  United Nations, Dec 9: Brushing aside an impassioned plea...

Decomposed bodies of infants found in evacuated hospital ICU in Gaza

INTERNATIONAL 0
Gaza City, Dec 9: The decomposed bodies of infants...
Load more

Popular news

UN chief is siding with Hamas, alleges Israel Foreign Minister

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv,. Dec 9:  Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen...

An isolated US again vetoes UNSC resolution calling for immediate Gaza ceasefire

INTERNATIONAL 0
  United Nations, Dec 9: Brushing aside an impassioned plea...

Decomposed bodies of infants found in evacuated hospital ICU in Gaza

INTERNATIONAL 0
Gaza City, Dec 9: The decomposed bodies of infants...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge