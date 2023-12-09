Assam to conduct socio-economic assessment of indigenous Muslims

Guwahati, Dec 9: The Assam government will conduct a socio-economic assessment of indigenous Assamese Muslims of the state, an official said on Saturday.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Friday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister wrote, “A socio-economic assessment of indigenous Assamese Muslims will be conducted through the Directorate of Minority Affairs and Char Areas.”

The Directorate of Char Areas Development, Assam would henceforth be known as the Directorate of Minority Affairs and Char Areas, Assam. It was also decided at the meeting.

Additionally, the cabinet approved in principle the issue of standard operating procedures (SOP) and comprehensive procedures for allowing the traditional Magh Bihu buffalo and bullfights.

The SOP attempts to guarantee that the animals are not purposefully tortured or treated cruelly, and that the organisers take care of the animals’ welfare during the yearly buffalo fights, which are an essential component of the centuries-old Assamese cultural tradition.

IANS