Saturday, December 9, 2023
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam to conduct socio-economic assessment of indigenous Muslims

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Guwahati, Dec 9: The Assam government will conduct a socio-economic assessment of indigenous Assamese Muslims of the state, an official said on Saturday.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Friday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister wrote, “A socio-economic assessment of indigenous Assamese Muslims will be conducted through the Directorate of Minority Affairs and Char Areas.”

The Directorate of Char Areas Development, Assam would henceforth be known as the Directorate of Minority Affairs and Char Areas, Assam. It was also decided at the meeting.

Additionally, the cabinet approved in principle the issue of standard operating procedures (SOP) and comprehensive procedures for allowing the traditional Magh Bihu buffalo and bullfights.

The SOP attempts to guarantee that the animals are not purposefully tortured or treated cruelly, and that the organisers take care of the animals’ welfare during the yearly buffalo fights, which are an essential component of the centuries-old Assamese cultural tradition.

IANS

Previous article
Suspense over new Rajasthan CM likely to end tomorrow
Next article
EU reaches provisional agreement on landmark AI Act, a global first

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

EU reaches provisional agreement on landmark AI Act, a global first

London, Dec 9: The European Parliament on Saturday said its members have reached a landmark "provisional agreement" on...
NATIONAL

Suspense over new Rajasthan CM likely to end tomorrow

Jaipur, Dec 8:  Suspense over the new Rajasthan chief minister is expected to end after the proposed BJP...
NATIONAL

Married girls entitled to govt jobs on compassionate grounds: Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Dec 9:  The Calcutta High Court has ruled that even married women, being a member of her...
NATIONAL

Kharge chairs review meeting for Mizoram; Das says ZPM indirectly joined with BJP

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday chaired the meeting to review the party's...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

EU reaches provisional agreement on landmark AI Act, a global first

INTERNATIONAL 0
London, Dec 9: The European Parliament on Saturday said...

Suspense over new Rajasthan CM likely to end tomorrow

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Dec 8:  Suspense over the new Rajasthan chief...

Married girls entitled to govt jobs on compassionate grounds: Calcutta HC

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 9:  The Calcutta High Court has ruled...
Load more

Popular news

EU reaches provisional agreement on landmark AI Act, a global first

INTERNATIONAL 0
London, Dec 9: The European Parliament on Saturday said...

Suspense over new Rajasthan CM likely to end tomorrow

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Dec 8:  Suspense over the new Rajasthan chief...

Married girls entitled to govt jobs on compassionate grounds: Calcutta HC

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 9:  The Calcutta High Court has ruled...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge