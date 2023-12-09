Saturday, December 9, 2023
BusinessNews Alert

FPIs have turned buyers in leading banks

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, Dec 9:  FPIs have made a major comeback to India in December. Even though FPIs made an investment of Rs 9,000 crore in India in November, they were sellers for Rs 368 crore in the cash market. This has changed in December with big time buying in the cash market, SAID V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The cash market buying in the month through December 8 is Rs 10874 crore. But the actual inflows caused by MSCI EM Index rebalancing, among others, is very high.

As per NSDL data, the total inflows into India, including investment through the primary market, through December 8 stands at a whopping Rs 26,605 crore, he said.

The indication of political stability after the 2024 general elections, strong growth momentum in the Indian economy, inflation cooling off, steady decline in US bond yields and the correction in Brent crude have turned the situation in India’s favour.

Going forward, FPI inflows are likely to continue.

FPIs have turned buyers in leading banks where they have been sellers. Large caps in segments like IT, telecom, automobiles and capital goods are also witnessing buying. This trend is likely to continue, he said.

IANS

Previous article
Hardik may return for Afghanistan games; Shami will fly to South Africa for Tests — Jay Shah gives update on injured stars
Next article
Akali Dal leader offers to adopt Punjab CM’s ‘abandoned’ daughter

Related articles

NATIONAL

Akali Dal leader offers to adopt Punjab CM’s ‘abandoned’ daughter

Chandigarh, Dec 9: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia on Saturday while revealing a clip posted by...
News Alert

Hardik may return for Afghanistan games; Shami will fly to South Africa for Tests — Jay Shah gives update on injured stars

Mumbai, Dec 9:  AS the Indian cricket team gets ready to launch its campaign in South Africa, here...
INTERNATIONAL

Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians without shelter in Rafah: UN

Gaza, Dec 9:  The United Nations on Saturday said that tens of thousands of Palestinians flocking into Rafah,...
NATIONAL

Northeast’s cultural diversity captivate spectators on penultimate day of Hornbill Festival

Kohima, Dec 9:  The penultimate day of the 10-day annual Hornbill Festival in Nagaland witnessed the cultural diversity...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Akali Dal leader offers to adopt Punjab CM’s ‘abandoned’ daughter

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Dec 9: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram...

Hardik may return for Afghanistan games; Shami will fly to South Africa for Tests — Jay Shah gives update on injured stars

News Alert 0
Mumbai, Dec 9:  AS the Indian cricket team gets...

Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians without shelter in Rafah: UN

INTERNATIONAL 0
Gaza, Dec 9:  The United Nations on Saturday said...
Load more

Popular news

Akali Dal leader offers to adopt Punjab CM’s ‘abandoned’ daughter

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Dec 9: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram...

Hardik may return for Afghanistan games; Shami will fly to South Africa for Tests — Jay Shah gives update on injured stars

News Alert 0
Mumbai, Dec 9:  AS the Indian cricket team gets...

Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians without shelter in Rafah: UN

INTERNATIONAL 0
Gaza, Dec 9:  The United Nations on Saturday said...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge