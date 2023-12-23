‘Na Thymmei’ festival brings traditions and culture to fore

Guwahati, Dec 23 : The two-day “Na Thymmei’ Festival held at Madan Weiking, Jaiaw which offered the attendees a rich immersion into the heart and soul of the Khasi community, showcased unique traditions and beliefs of the community on Friday and Saturday.

The major highlight of the festival supported by the state Tourism Department was to promote and showcase the rich indigenous heritage.

The festival also brings to the forefront the vibrancy of Khasi culture, rejuvenating forgotten traditional dances, music, and songs.

Visitors enjoyed a captivating array of performances, featuring traditional Khasi dances, indigenous music and soul-stirring folk performances that echo the spirit of this culturally diverse region.

The major attraction of the second day of the festival on Saturday included traditional fashion show and music performances.

The inaugural day witnessed the attendance of newly-appointed Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation director, Allan West Kharkongor, Padmashri Awardee, Risingbor Kurkalang, Seng Khasi Seng Kmie General Secretary, Highness Marbaniang among others.