Saturday, December 23, 2023
No casualties in Hyderabad hospital blaze

By: Agencies

Hyderabad, Dec 23: There were no casualties in the fire that broke out at a hospital building in Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

Fire fighting personnel doused the fire which started from a hoarding on the top of the multi-storey building.

The incident, which occurred at Ankura Hospital for Women and Children in the Gudimalkapur area, sent panic among the patients and their attendants. The staff with the help of police and other rescue workers shifted the patients to other hospitals.

The police said that no one was injured and all the patients have been safely evacuated.

Fire tenders and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams rushed to the scene after receiving the news of the fire. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short-circuit on the hoarding on top of the building located off the busy road under PVNR Expressway.

The hospital was being operated from only on two floors of the building. However, a portion of the sixth floor where nurses were residing was damaged in the fire.

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha has ordered a probe into the accident.

IANS

10 state universities in Bengal to turn headless from Monday

