Sunday, December 24, 2023
Technology

US struggles to roll out EV charging infra despite billions of dollars in pipeline

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 24: Despite billions in funding approved by the Joe Biden administration two years ago, only two states in the US — Ohio and New York — have used them for new EV charging stations, as a robust EV charging network is still years away.

Despite $5 billion approved for states to build a network of fast chargers, only some US states have made progress while most have not yet awarded contracts or started construction, reports The New York Times.

“In total, 28 states, plus Puerto Rico, have either awarded contracts to build chargers or started accepting bids for projects as of December 15. The rest are much further behind on starting construction,” the report said late on Saturday.

The slow pace of charging network roll out is hindering Biden’s goal of getting EV to make up half of new car sales by 2030.

According to a recent survey from the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, Americans cite vehicle cost as the top barrier to purchasing an electric vehicle.

“About 8 in 10 say they would not purchase an electric vehicle because there are not enough charging stations available and seven in 10 say they would not purchase one because they take too long to charge and the battery technology isn’t ready,” according to the survey.

The Biden administration is offering tax credits of up to $7,500 for purchasing EVs.

The White House has set a goal of building a national network of at least 500,000 public chargers by 2030.

However, researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory projected that the country will need more than one million public charging ports by the end of the decade, the report mentioned. (IANS)

Previous article
Patent dispute: Apple pulls Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 from US online store
Next article
Exports of eco-friendly cars jump 33% to record high in South Korea

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Parineeti gives glimpse into her Christmas celebrations with ‘Santa’ Raghav Chadha

Shillong, December 24: Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently on a vacation to London, UK, with husband and Aam...
Technology

Exports of eco-friendly cars jump 33% to record high in South Korea

Shillong, December 24: South Korea's exports of eco-friendly vehicles surged 32.5 percent on-year to a record high during...
INTERNATIONAL

No pressure from US, Israel a sovereign nation: Netanyahu

Shillong, December 24: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel is a sovereign nation and there...
News Alert

Manipur Church bodies call for low-key Christmas amid ongoing conflict

Shillong, December 24: The collective call of church bodies to hold the coming Christmas in a low-key manner...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Parineeti gives glimpse into her Christmas celebrations with ‘Santa’ Raghav Chadha

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 24: Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently on...

Exports of eco-friendly cars jump 33% to record high in South Korea

Technology 0
Shillong, December 24: South Korea's exports of eco-friendly vehicles...

No pressure from US, Israel a sovereign nation: Netanyahu

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 24: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has...
Load more

Popular news

Parineeti gives glimpse into her Christmas celebrations with ‘Santa’ Raghav Chadha

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 24: Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently on...

Exports of eco-friendly cars jump 33% to record high in South Korea

Technology 0
Shillong, December 24: South Korea's exports of eco-friendly vehicles...

No pressure from US, Israel a sovereign nation: Netanyahu

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 24: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted withIndoAge