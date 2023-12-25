Monday, December 25, 2023
INTERNATIONAL

Hamas facing fierce, violent and unprecedented battle in Gaza: Sinwar

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, December 25: Hamas military commander Yahya Sinwar on Monday said that Hamas is facing a fierce, violent and unprecedented battle in Gaza.

“Hamas will crush the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). We will not surrender to Israel’s conditions regarding the ceasefire,” Sinwar, who is in hiding, said.

This is the first public message of Sinwar since the October 7 attack.

“Al-Qassam Brigades have killed over 5,000 Israeli soldiers and officers,” Sinwar said. However, the IDF has said that only 153 of its soldiers have been killed in its Gaza offensive.

Sinwar is considered to be the master-mind behind the October 7 attacks in Israel. The Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said that they will kill Sinwar soon.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was recently in Cairo for negotiations with Israel for a possible ceasefire and hostage release.

Meanwhile, the IDF has almost captured north Gaza and is engaged in a tough fight in Khan Younis area of southern Gaza where senior leaders of Hamas including Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif are reportedly hiding.

During the temporary one week truce from November 24 to December 1, between Hamas and Israel, the Hamas released 105 hostages while 129 hostages still remain in Hamas captivity.

The Israelis believe that out of the remaining 129 hostages, at least 20 hostages have died.

There are thousands of Palestinians in Israeli jails who have been held without any trials and access to legal counsel.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club has said that Israeli forces have arrested more than 4,655 people in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

Israel launched a ground offensive inside Gaza on October 27 after Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack on October 7 in which 1200 Israelis were killed and over 200 were taken hostage.

Since the outbreak of hostilities between Hamas and Israel, over 20,258 Palestinians have been killed mostly being children and women while 53,688 Palestinians have been injured. (IANS)

Fire on Russian nuclear-powered container ship put out

