Monday, December 25, 2023
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Lifetime of love & togetherness’: Arbaaz Khan ties knot with Sshura

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 25: Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan has tied the knot for the second time with makeup artist Sshura Khan, and has dropped first pictures as husband and wife.

According to the reports, Arbaaz and Sshura had met on the sets of the upcoming movie ‘Patna Shukla’.

The intimate wedding ceremony which was held at Arbaaz’s sister Arpita Khan’s residence saw the presence of his family members, including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and his kids, Arbaaz’s son Arhaan, his parents Salim and Salma Khan, Helen, actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha, and model Lulia Vantur, amongst others.

Taking to the social media, Arbaaz has shared the wedding pictures, which shows him wearing a beige coloured floral bandhgala coat, and matching pants.

While, his bride Sshura is wearing a pastel pink coloured lehenga. She has kept her hair open and sported a matching neckpiece.

He captioned the post as: “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!”

The celebrities have showered love and blessings to the newly-wed couple in the comment section.

A video that went viral on the social media shows Arbaaz’s son Arhaan singing a song for his dad, while the ‘Hello Brother’ actor was seen recording his son.

Previously, Arbaaz was married to model Malaika Arora, and they have a son Arhaan. The couple got divorced in May 2017.

The other celebrities who have attended the wedding included filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia, Sajid Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife. (IANS)

Previous article
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire nearing Rs 300 crore at global box office
Next article
Alia, Ranbir, KJo, Ayan celebrate Christmas at Mahesh Bhatt’s home

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Alia, Ranbir, KJo, Ayan celebrate Christmas at Mahesh Bhatt’s home

Shillong, December 25: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt hosted an intimate Christmas celebration at his residence, which was attended by...
Business

Liquor consumption hits new high in Gurugram: Excise officials

Shillong, December 25: Sales of liquor have seen a major spike in Gurugram's east and west zones with...
INTERNATIONAL

Fire on Russian nuclear-powered container ship put out

Shillong, December 25: A fire that had erupted on Russia's nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput was put out, authorities...
News Alert

Dense fog disrupts flights, Delhi airport implements CAT IIIB operations

Shillong, December 25: Delhi grappled with a thick blanket of dense fog on Monday, causing visibility to plummet...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Alia, Ranbir, KJo, Ayan celebrate Christmas at Mahesh Bhatt’s home

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 25: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt hosted an intimate...

Liquor consumption hits new high in Gurugram: Excise officials

Business 0
Shillong, December 25: Sales of liquor have seen a...

Fire on Russian nuclear-powered container ship put out

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 25: A fire that had erupted on...
Load more

Popular news

Alia, Ranbir, KJo, Ayan celebrate Christmas at Mahesh Bhatt’s home

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 25: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt hosted an intimate...

Liquor consumption hits new high in Gurugram: Excise officials

Business 0
Shillong, December 25: Sales of liquor have seen a...

Fire on Russian nuclear-powered container ship put out

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 25: A fire that had erupted on...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted withIndoAge