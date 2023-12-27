Wednesday, December 27, 2023
After CPI(M), Mamata likely to skip Ram Temple inauguration on Jan 22

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, December 27: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will in all probability skip the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Although the Chief Minister has not made any announcement to this effect, Trinamool Congress spokesman Kunal Ghosh made a statement on Wednesday ruling out the possibility of not only the Chief Minister, but also any leader from the party attending the inauguration function.

“There is no question of attending the inaugural function. I don’t know if any invitation has come, but I know for sure that there is no question of attending the programme,” Ghosh told mediapersons when asked whether the Chief Minister will go for the January 22 event.

Ghosh also said that although they worship Lord Ram with a lot of devotion, the party does not endorse using BJP’s strategy to exploit the sentiments of the people about Lord Ram to fulfil its own political agenda.

“The BJP is trying to sail through the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections by exploiting people’s sentiments. But we do not endorse their stand,” Ghosh said.

On Tuesday, the CPI(M) politburo had issued a statement announcing that the party’s General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury, will not attend the inauguration programme.

“CPI(M) General Secretary Comrade Sitaram Yechury has received an invitation to attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The party’s policy has been to respect religious beliefs and safeguard the rights of every individual to pursue their belief.

“It believes that religion is a personal choice which should not to be converted into an instrument for political gains. Therefore, we will not be attending the ceremony,” the statement read. (IANS)

