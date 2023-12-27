Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi re-arrested in May violence case

By: Agencies

Islamabad, Dec 27 :Senior PTI leader and former Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was on Wednesday arrested from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail in connection with a case of the May 9 violence, reports said.

The development came after Qureshi, who had secured bail in the cipher case last week, was detained on Tuesday under the maintenance of public order law, Geo News reported.

“I am innocent and being politically victimised.

“Oppression, injustice. This is a mockery of the Supreme Court’s order. I am being subjected to political victimisation without any reason,” Qureshi told media persons outside the prison.

Violence had broken out on May 9 following the arrest of PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a corruption case from the premises of Islamabad High Court, and Qureshi, according to sources. was arrested in the GHQ attack case and will be produced before an anti-terrorism court.

Qureshi was arrested by after the Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema revoked the detention order under maintenance of order law and was taken to a police station in Rawalpindi in an armoured vehicle.

His detention came before a special court judge issued his release orders in the cipher case as the Supreme Court approved his bail.

In a statement, the Rawalpindi police said they were asked to interrogate Qureshi in connection with May 9 cases, adding that the PTI leader was booked in cases related to the violent protests, Geo News reported.

The police said Qureshi was granted bail in the cipher case but a 15-day detention order issued on the grounds that he was “a member of a political party involved in anti-state activities and causing damage to public and private property” and could resume such activities after his release from jail.

Qureshi has been arrested several times since the alleged PTI protesters and supporters ransacked state properties including military installations in many parts of the country earlier this year in May.

IANS

