Friday, January 12, 2024
Technology

Samsung India launches BP, ECG tracking features on Galaxy Watch6 series

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, January 12: Samsung on Friday launched blood pressure (BP) and electrocardiogram (ECG) tracking features for the Galaxy Watch6 series for the first time in India through an OTA (over-the-air) rollout.

With the Samsung Health Monitor BP and ECG tracking, users can monitor their health, support their fitness regimes and enable regular health checkups.

Users can download the Samsung Health Monitor App, available on the Galaxy Store, and follow simple instructions to measure their BP and ECG.

Both features will also be made available on the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch5 series, the company said.

“The BP and ECG tracking features via Samsung Health Monitor App have received regulatory clearances and certifications from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation,” Samsung said.

The Galaxy Watch6 series is designed to help users build healthier habits every day and through the night.

The Galaxy Watch6 series packs health offerings and powerful performance in a refined and sleek design, boasting a slimmer bezel, a larger and more vibrant display and a more interactive user interface.

Both Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic models also allow users to access a greater selection of versatile watch faces as well as new trendy strap options that empower them to meet their fitness goals.

The new Galaxy Watch6 series provides personalised health guidance, purposeful design upgrades and an enhanced mobile experience for a more informed and healthier self.

The Galaxy Watch6 series also comes with the ‘Tap & Pay’ feature, enabling consumers to make payments on the go right from their wrist. (IANS)

Previous article
Google to shut websites made with Business Profiles in March
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Lab-grown retinas give clue why we see colours which dogs or cats can’t

Shillong, January 12: With human retinas grown in a petri dish, researchers have discovered how an offshoot of...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Salman Khan: ﻿My only job is to entertain people

Shillong, January 12: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said that as an actor, his biggest and only job is...
INTERNATIONAL

Large part of New Zealand under water restriction due to high summer demand

Shillong, January 12: Many New Zealanders are facing water restrictions due to dry conditions and high summer demand,...
News Alert

Former state-level athlete among trio nabbed for supplying weapons in capital

Shillong, January 12: Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police's Special Cell has nabbed three members, including...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Lab-grown retinas give clue why we see colours which dogs or cats can’t

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 12: With human retinas grown in a...

Salman Khan: ﻿My only job is to entertain people

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, January 12: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said that...

Large part of New Zealand under water restriction due to high summer demand

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, January 12: Many New Zealanders are facing water...
Load more

Popular news

Lab-grown retinas give clue why we see colours which dogs or cats can’t

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 12: With human retinas grown in a...

Salman Khan: ﻿My only job is to entertain people

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, January 12: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said that...

Large part of New Zealand under water restriction due to high summer demand

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, January 12: Many New Zealanders are facing water...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge